Drake Plays New Song, Promises Fans New Music is Coming Soon

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake recently performed a brand new song in Auckland, New Zealand and fans were there to capture the moment on video.

While he didn’t announce the name of the song, the beginning is slow and sultry and the lyrics address the immortality of stardom and the celebration of pop music.

“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry/ Though I’m not there,” he crooned. “They made it so I can never really die, no/ “Please don’t stand at my grave and cry. Though pop champagne, scream my words.”

The performer’s last proper album, Views, came out in April 2016 and he released his More Life playlist in March 2016.

While he was onstage in Auckland, Drake confirmed that there was new material on the way, though he didn’t say when. “When I landed at the airport, here, there was a kid working there and the first thing he said was, ‘Hey, great to have you here man. You know, when are you dropping some new s—?’ You know, That’s love to me. I really do appreciate that,” Drizzy told the crowd. “Just know I’m always working for you. I’m never sitting around wasting my time. So I got s— coming for you, don’t worry.”

Watch a snippet of the new song below: