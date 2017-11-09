Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 9th

Are you a pop culture guru?? Could you use $1,173?? Put that useless knowledge toward a great cause….. your bank account!!

Chet Buchanan puts together questions every night based on headlines he reads throughout the day. Then, every morning at 7:25a, you play Spence and whoever has the better score WINS the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is beat Spence on Friday morning at 7:25a and the cash is yours courtesy of Terrible Herbst.

Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool: