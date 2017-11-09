Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 9th

Spence/98.5 KLUC

Are you a pop culture guru?? Could you use $1,173?? Put that useless knowledge toward a great cause….. your bank account!!

Chet Buchanan puts together questions every night based on headlines he reads throughout the day. Then, every morning at 7:25a, you play Spence and whoever has the better score WINS the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is beat Spence on Friday morning at 7:25a and the cash is yours courtesy of Terrible Herbst.

Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to his “Hamilton” role in the production’s limited January run in what country?              A: PUETRO RICO
  2. Tia and Tamera… which one is pregnant?             A: TIA
  3. A new Louvre museum will open this Saturday in which country?            A: ABU DHABI
  4. Who at first was really upset when Will Ferrell’s son contacted his daughter?               A: MARK WAHLBERG
  5. Hall of Fame College Basketball coach Bobby Knight said he “didn’t respect” what open all-time great coach because of that school’s rumored recruiting practices?             A: JOHN WOODEN
