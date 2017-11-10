Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Adam Sandler on the Chet Buchanan Show

By Chet Buchanan
Legendary actor, comedian, producer and songwriter Adam Sandler calls into the Chet Buchanan show today to give some inside detail on his new Las Vegas residency! It’s been a while since Chet has talked to Adam, we last saw him at last years Toy Drive when he donated $5,000! Nevertheless, Adams work in the community didn’t stop there! Last week Adam teamed up with Judd for and performed a comedy show at the Largo to help raise money for the National Compassion Fund!

You can catch Adam live with his residency at the Chelsea at the Compilation that starts tonight at 8PM! For show tickets, dates and more information, CLICK HERE! 

