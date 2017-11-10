This weekend, 98.5 KLUC is giving away digital downloads to new albums during the Double Digital Download Weekend! Just by listening to KLUC, you can win the latest download albums from Pink!, Maroon 5, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson and more. Listen this weekend to KLUC and be caller 25 to win 2 Digital Downloads of the newest albums, all from Las Vegas’ Number 1 Hit music station 98.5 KLUC.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!