Gucci Mane has released the music video for “Curve,” which features The Weeknd.

The black and white clip takes place entirely in a back alley, over what is seemingly one long camera shot. However, it’s a clever trick as multiple versions of both Gucci and The Weeknd stalk the scene.

The visual is the latest from Mane’s recently released album, Mr. Davis.

Check out “Curve,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.