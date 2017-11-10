Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 10th

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence took home an easy win today on a Veterans Day edition of Spence’s Challenge! The new grand total is $199.00 and you can win all of that cash if you can just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game with a thirty second timer… What do yo say if you don’t know the answer? “JIMBOBCOOTER!” Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Patrice, Play, Win!

Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:

  1. While she says she no longer has a relationship with any of the Kardashians, which of the girls does Caitlin Jenner say she hasn’t talked to in over two years?      A: KHLOE
  2. What country artist got slammed for lip-syncing at the CMAs?      A: GARTH BROOKS
  3. Actor John Hillerman passed away yesterday at 84. He most notably played Higgins on what TV show?     A: MAGNUM PI
  4. Which country sent Mike Tyson back to the US after denying him entry due to his past issues?       A: CHILIE
  5. What did the Pope just ban at the Vatican?         A: CIGARETTES  
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live