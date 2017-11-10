Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 10th

Spence took home an easy win today on a Veterans Day edition of Spence’s Challenge! The new grand total is $199.00 and you can win all of that cash if you can just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game with a thirty second timer… What do yo say if you don’t know the answer? “JIMBOBCOOTER!” Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Patrice, Play, Win!
Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:
- While she says she no longer has a relationship with any of the Kardashians, which of the girls does Caitlin Jenner say she hasn’t talked to in over two years? A: KHLOE
- What country artist got slammed for lip-syncing at the CMAs? A: GARTH BROOKS
- Actor John Hillerman passed away yesterday at 84. He most notably played Higgins on what TV show? A: MAGNUM PI
- Which country sent Mike Tyson back to the US after denying him entry due to his past issues? A: CHILIE
- What did the Pope just ban at the Vatican? A: CIGARETTES