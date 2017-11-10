The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 11/10/17

If you have a kid, than you know one of the toughest things to do as a parent is separate your child from their hard earned Halloween candy… And in a second graders world, giving up your candy is the ultimate sacrifice. Well, 2nd graders at Cottonwood Creek Elementary School in Arapahoe County, Colorado, donated more than half of all their Halloween candy collected to soldiers in the military for veterans day! In addition, they also made cards and signs letting them know we love them, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!