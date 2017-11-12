Some friends of Spence said that the sped up/Auto Tune voice in the song “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons sounded like they were saying “Fun Dip.” Sounds like a good enough angle for a song of the week. Check out “Fun Dip.”





A new Song of the Week every Friday morning at 8:05.sings “Havana.”has a slightly different take on the song. It’s all about Nevada…um…ooh na-na.A new Song of the Week from Spence every Friday morning at 8:05.Spence’s Song of the Week. If you’ve got “FUF,” this song is dedicated to you.

It’s the parody trifecta triumphant, the third and final remix of the Niall Horan smash, “Slow Hands.” This time, Spence, with the help of P1D1, Jesse the Showfiller, takes aim at #45’s tiny digits in “Small Hands.”





parody that salutes theater companies everywhere. It’s “Jazz Hands.”Inspired by the oldepisode featuring the phrase “Man Hands,”With the events of one, October his song this week pays tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow. This is “I’m Glad You’re Here.”Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, felt up by the TSA.