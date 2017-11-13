Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Who says celebrity romance can’t last?

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, celebrated two years as a couple with a sweet social media post.

“2 years with my favorite human,” Hadid shared on Instagram with a video clip of the pair kissing.

The couple “pretty much live together,” according to Malik (via Billboard). “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my ­schedule around seeing her.”

Check out a fan capture of the Boomerang video below.

