  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Singer Niall Horan performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Rapper Post Malone performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: DJ Martin Garrix performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Singer Hailee Steinfeld performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: DNCE performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: (L-R) Musicians Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Joe Jonas of DNCE perform on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Musician JinJoo Lee of DNCE performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Musicians JinJoo Lee and Joe Jonas perform on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Musicians Jack Lawless and Cole Whittle of DNCE perform on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Singer Joe Jonas of DNCE performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Singer Joe Jonas of DNCE performs on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: (L-R) Musicians JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE perform on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
  • SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCBS RADIO's SPF 2017LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: (L-R) Musicians JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE perform on the second night of CBS RADIO's 'SPF' concert at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )
Categories: Concert Events Photo Galleries

SPF 2017: On Stage PhotosCheck out images from the stage as DNCE, Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Garrix, Post Malone and Niall Horan play SPF 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; May 20, 2017.
SPF 2017: DNCE Meets the FansDNCE comes out to meet their fans before SPF 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; May 20, 2017.
SPF 2017: Jason Derulo Meets the FansFans got to meet Jason Derulo ahead of SPF 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; May 20, 2017.
SPF 2017: Hailee Steinfeld Meets the FansFans got to meet Hailee Steinfeld ahead of SPF 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; May 20, 2017.
SPF 2017: Niall Horan Meets the FansKLUC fans meet Niall Horan before SPF 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; May 20, 2017.
SPF 2017: Post Malone Meets the KLUC CrewRapper Post Malone in the house and meeting KLUCers before SPF 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; May 20, 2017

